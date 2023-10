LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank’s Longview Resource Center is now open in Longview and seeking volunteers to help facilitate supplies to the local community.

The resource center is open for East Texans this month with the goal to serve one million meals to the Longview community according to David Emerson, CEO of East Texas Food Bank.

To join the fight against hunger in Longview, visit ETFB’s VolunteerHub and sign up for shifts.