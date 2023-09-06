TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank has been selected as a Southwest regional finalist for a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award. The program, created in 2015, celebrates and supports nonprofit organizations making an impact in their local communities.

From now until Sept. 23, Chick-fil-A app users will be able to vote using the app. The app is free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“I guess it goes back to the heart of our founder,” said Jeff Johnston, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Broadway Crossing. “You can’t outgive God, and Mr. [S. Truett] Cathy continued to work all his life. The more he made, the more he continued to give back, and the food bank is probably one of the best examples that I know that gives out a basic need. Everybody has a need for food, and that organization is one of the best run organizations that I know of.”

Here is a guide on how to vote:

Sign into the Chick-fil-A app.

Select “Rewards” at the bottom on the screen.

Select “News” at the top left.

Click “Vote Now”.

Select your region.

(The East Texas Food Bank is in the Southwest region)

Scroll down and click the “Vote” button for the East Texas Food Bank.

Chick-fil-A app users can vote once per account.

To learn more about the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards, visit their website.