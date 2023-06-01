DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will offer a new farmer’s market style Mobile Pantry in Daingerfield.

Starting on June 7, the Mobile Pantry will serve fresh produce the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Church on the Rock located at 909 Linda Drive.

“In Morris County, 17 percent of the residents, including 27 percent of children, are food insecure according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and people are encouraged to bring wagons, carts or bags to help bring the items back to their cars. Anyone who attend the climate controlled bus will be offered free health checkups as the ETFB has partnered with the Special Health Resources of Texas.

There are currently six partner agencies with the ETFB that operate food pantries in Daingerfield, Naples and Omaha. If you need groceries or have any questions, visit the East Texas Food Bank website.