A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank partnered with Door Dash for a new project called, “Project Dash.”

The first pilot delivery is a partnership with Longview Dream Center to give out the boxes. Project dash gives perishable items to seniors, age 60 or older and under a certain income. This helps seniors who don’t have a means of transportation or those with health issues.

Linda Henry, a resident of Longview said, “That’s fabulous. I can’t even really explain it to you how much that helps, because now I can’t drive anymore. And it’s a God send.. it really is.”

Once the address is confirmed, the door dasher will present the box to the recipient.

“The client is receiving that box personally, by the door dasher knocking on the door and waiting for them to come, setting the box in their home where they need it and making sure that box gets delivered to the proper person,” said Shonna Barlow, Executive Director of Longview Dream Center.

To see if you or a loved one qualifies for a box please see easttexasfoodbank.org.