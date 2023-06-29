TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Employees from Humana, a local health insurance office, visited the East Texas Food Bank on Thursday and had some fun while giving back to the veteran community as they built a military tank out of cans of green beans.

The process took about two and a half hours, and they used around 1,600 cans. They wanted to show their support for veterans fighting food insecurity, and want to make honoring and improving the lives of veterans and their families a priority for years to come.

The food tank at ETFB

“Hunger is always something that’s hidden. You don’t know if it’s your neighbor or someone your child goes to school with or someone that you work with that’s facing hunger, and especially our older populations. That’s something that they’re too proud to go out and look for help. So they say ‘You know what, I’ll be fine. Someone else needs the help more than I do,'” said Michael Hetrick with the East Texas Food Bank.

In 2022, Humana employees came and built a military-style boot.

They recently held a food drive and collected about six barrels of food to donate to the food bank.