TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank will present Hunger Hero awards at its fourth annual event to an individual, an organization and a ministry as part of National Hunger Action month.

The awards will be presented by the ETFB CEO David Emerson at the food bank located at 3201 Robertson Road in Tyler on Sept. 6 at 10:15 a.m.

All event goers that come from Loop 323 are advised to take the second entrance off Robertson Road to the food bank and go to the back of the building to the volunteer center for the presentations.