East Texas Food Bank presents Hunger Hero Award to 7 local groups

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas Food Bank is recognizing seven recipients with Hunger Hero Awards for their help donating food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were given to Brookshire Grocery Company, Longview Police Department, Smith County Government, Texas Army National Guard 1st Squadron 124th Calvary Regiment, The Mentoring Alliance, T.L.L. Temple Foundation and the Tyler Police Department.

“Hunger existed in East Texas long before the pandemic hit and now more of our neighbors – kids in our children’s classes, the barista at the local coffee shop and our working-class neighbors– are struggling to put food on the table today,” said East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane. “We’re inspired by the support we’ve received from the community to help ensure that all East Texas have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive during these difficult times.”

282,530 people go hungry in East Texas and 105,850 are East Texas children. Theses numbers have increased due to the pandemic. Now, the number of adults facing hunger is 5% greater and the number of children affected grew by 10%.

One in four East Texans and one in three children currently go hungry, according to projections from Feeding America.

Sergeant Matt Leigeber from the Tyler Police Department said it was an honor to support the food bank.

“Our local government officials recognized early on with the COVID-19 pandemic, that many of our citizens in East Texas are facing extremely difficult times, many for the first time. When the East Texas Food Bank requested to partner with the Tyler Police Department in order to safely and efficiently serve thousands of our citizens on a regular basis, we were excited to be a part of that,” said Leigeber.

Brad Brookshire, the CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company said the company has tried to help end hunger in their communities for over 92 years.

“Never has the need been more pervasive or sustained than during this pandemic. We are very grateful to have been able to partner with the East Texas Food Bank to help those who have been affected by the pandemic,” said Brookshire.