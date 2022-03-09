TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank received a very generous donation from Amerigroup Texas on Wednesday.

Amerigroup donated $25,000 to the ETFB to fight hunger through the Mobile Pantry Program. This program provides nutritious food directly to low-income families in underserved communities that lack access to emergency food resources. This helps the food bank deliver emergency food relief safely and effectively, providing a reliable source of fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income East Texas households in high-need communities.

“We are so appreciative of our partnership with Amerigroup Texas and their support in building healthier, thriving East Texas communities. This donation of $25,000 will allow us to purchase produce and the other healthy foods that our mobile pantry delivers where and when it’s needed most.” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank

The Mobile Pantry Program targets neighborhoods and communities with a high percentage of people facing hunger, distributing food once to twice per month at 15 locations throughout East Texas. There are no documentation or eligibility requirements to participate. All told, the program is set to deliver roughly 2 million lbs. of fresh produce in 2022.

“Amerigroup Texas understands that addressing health-related social needs, such as access to healthy food and nutrition programs, is the key to improving health outcomes. That’s why we’re committed to investing in new programs and partnerships that expand access to health care and a healthier quality of life. We’re grateful to the East Texas Food Bank for sharing our commitment to creating healthier, stronger communities across the region, and we look forward to seeing the life-changing impacts from this collaboration on the Mobile Pantry Program.” Dr. Cealee Thomas, Medical Director of Amerigroup Texas

The food bank conducts the Mobile Pantry Program in collaboration with a wide range of community organizations and churches, with these partner organizations providing volunteers and outreach support for each site. The food bank also provides SNAP Benefits Assistance twice per year at each site, as well as quarterly nutrition education food demonstrations.