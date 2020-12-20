East Texas Food Bank receives generous donation from MacKenzie Scott

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas Food Bank is one of 384 organizations MacKenzie Scott has donated part of $4.1 billion to in the past four months.
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given away $4,158,500,000 to 384 organizations in 50 states as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge, and urged others to follow her lead in whatever way they could: time, a voice or money.
“This generous investment in the East Texas Food Bank is a vote of confidence in the work we are all doing together to end hunger in East Texas,” said East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane.
The East Texas Food Bank will share details about how the donation will be invested across their 26 county service area in early 2021.
Cullinane added that the investment will advance the strategic plan to achieve the goal of ending hunger in East Texas.
“Every partner agency, volunteer, donor, staff member, board member and stakeholder should feel proud to receive this recognition and investment,” Cullinane said.
