East Texas Food Bank receives more than $10,000 donation from Whataburger

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In August, Whataburger held an Orange Spirit Week with Feeding America to celebrate their 71st anniversary.

Local Whataburger restaurants raised $10,331 to help provide 80,000 meals for East Texas neighbors.

“Thank you Whataburger restaurants, franchisees and customers for your continued support in fighting hunger and feeding hope,” the East Texas Food Bank said in a Facebook post.

Overall, Whataburger helped provide 3,000,000 meals through local food banks across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The program was in support of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.

“Feeding America is doing such amazing work through their network of food banks. All of us at Whataburger are looking forward to joining our customers in showing support for them during Orange Spirit Week,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. “We were proud to invite our friends and neighbors to visit their local Whataburger throughout the week and donate to help keep our children nourished and on the path to bright futures.”