East Texas Food Bank serves more than 500 households with food distribution

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank served more than 500 households with their food distribution on Friday morning at Lindsey Park.

Families received milk, eggs and other basic foods. Last year, hundreds of families used the help because of COVID.

Recently, the food bank received a $9,000,000 donation from McKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezo’s ex-wife, to feed more than 240,000 families across East Texas.

“We served over 500 households, still putting up that final county, but that’s 200 more than we served a couple of weeks ago, so the need is still great here,” Tim Butler, the Chief Impact Officer for ETFB said. “If you’re in need of food, the best thing you can do is go to our website at EastTexasFoodBank.org. There is a little yellow button that says ‘find food’ you click it, find the county you’re in, and I guarantee you there’s an emergency food resource nearby.”

Officials said shifting hours for the food drive from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will help families, especially children to have access to more groceries.

The next food drive will be on Aug. 31 in Lufkin starting at 10 a.m. at the George Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Dr.