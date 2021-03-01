East Texas Food Bank to distribute food in Tyler, Longview this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank announced it will hold food distributions this week.

Families can receive free groceries 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. There are no eligibility requirements to receive the food.

A Drive-Thru Produce Distribution in Tyler is set for 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364, in Tyler.

No identification or paperwork is needed to receive food. The drive will continue while supplies last.

