TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank announced they will be distributing food to East Texans impacted by power outages in the wake of last week’s severe weather.

“Many of our neighbors are having to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without power for days, and with so many people struggling, we knew we needed to help,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank is distributing emergency boxes of food and supplies at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena off U.S. Highway 80

Wednesday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Quitman at the Bud Moody Stadium on Bud Morris Avenue

Wednesday, June 21, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Mt. Vernon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 406 Highway 37

Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Avinger at Lake O’ the Pines Baptist Church at 9046 FM 729

The food bank said that the emergency boxes will contain shelf-stable food like canned foods and personal hygiene items. They added that the boxes are available to the public, no ID or paperwork required, while supplies last.

H-E-B is also planning to bring in a trailer loaded with dry goods to help ETFB’s relief effort.

“We are so grateful that H-E-B is providing us with thousands of meals to help so many East Texans impacted by these storms,” said Cullinane. “We will distribute this food as soon as it comes into our warehouse through our mobile pantries and pantry partners.”

Danny Flores with H-E-B Public Affairs said the company is happy to help.

“H-E-B is glad we are able to work with the East Texas Food Bank to help support the communities and neighbors displaced by the storms,” said Flores.

To find out more information or other distribution locations visit East Texas Food Bank online.