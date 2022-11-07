(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week.

They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items.

1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity.

The food bank helps 117,000 families in 26 different counties in East Texas and provides food for 200 programs. In 2022, they handed out more than 27 million meals to East Texans.

See below for the mobile pantry schedule:

Frankston

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – United Methodist Church

Longview

Friday, Nov. 11, 10-11:30 a.m. – Gregg Co. Fairgrounds

Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Trinity Baptist Church