East Texas Food Bank to hold drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru distribution in Lufkin on Tuesday, April 27.

The drive-thru will be at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

No ID or paperwork will be necessary to receive the produce items, and food will be available while supplies last.

Additional produce distribution locations and times are available at EastTexasFoodBank.org. Visitors can also find food resources nearby by visiting EastTexasFoodBank.org and clicking the FIND FOOD button on the homepage.