East Texas Food Bank to hold mega drive-thru distribution events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a “mega drive-thru” produce distribution Friday in Tyler at Lindsey Park.

The distribution will be from 8-10 a.m., which is a new time to accommodate for the rising temperatures.

According to the food bank, in March 2021 240,000 people in East Texas are facing hunger. That means 1 in 5 East Texans, and 1 in 4 children, are at risk of hunger.

No paperwork is required to get food from the food bank at these distributions.

The next distribution dates are as follows:

Friday, July 9 – Longview at Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

Friday, July 9 – Tyler at Lindsey Park from 8 – 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 24 – Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 – Lufkin at George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.