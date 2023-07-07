JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank plans to offer a new mobile food pantry starting July 11 to the residents of Jacksonville.

“Cherokee County has a great need for food assistance as 13.5% of the residents, (6,850

people), including 2,490 children, are food insecure according to the latest data from Feeding

America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The new mobile pantry will serve fresh produce and meat from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville ISD John Alexander Gymnasium on 811 Farnsworth Street on the second Tuesday of every month starting July 11.

“Currently we help over 6,300 households in Cherokee County. Studies show a direct link to

good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will

greatly benefit the residents,” said Emerson.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is providing a grant for the pantry’s meat and Special Health Resources of Texas is providing mobile health services and volunteers.

The mobile pantry is open to the public and no identification is required. This will be the first monthly mobile pantry in Cherokee County, according to the food bank.

For more information visit East Texas Food Bank online.