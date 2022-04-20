PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will open a new mobile drive-through pantry to offer people fresh produce in Palestine.

It will be open on the fourth Wednesday of every month starting on April 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Palestine on 5700 TX Loop 256.

The pantry is open to every one and no identification is required.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 17% of the residents are food

insecure including 26% of children,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes, so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The food bank also has seven partners that help run food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine, which help 1,100 families. The organization has programs that provide seniors with a box of food every month and children can get backpacks of food from their school.

To find out more information about the different programs in Anderson County click here and select find food.