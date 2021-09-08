East Texas Food Bank urges locals to help out during Hunger Action Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – September is Hunger Action Month and KETK is teaming up with Feeding America as we try to end hunger across East Texas.

“There’s a lot of opportunities we have on the federal and state level to help support families in need. We will rally you and let you know let your community know what is needed in order to be a voice to people of need here in East Texas,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said.

The East Texas Food Bank has served 74% more people since the beginning of the pandemic. To help, they recommend people learn by doing research and ask community members to commit time and money to help those in need.

“At the food pantry or soup kitchen in your community, they need help and they can absolutely cannot do it without volunteers,” said Chief Impact Officer of the East Texas Food Bank Tim Butler.

You can donate to KETK and ETFB’s Virtual Food Drive here, or visit their website to learn more about how they help East Texans in need.

They are also urging people to speak up by spreading the word on social media.

“When COVID started, I mean, seeing those lines at the beginning backed up for hours, people showing up to distributions four hours early to make sure they get produce,” Butler said.

Leaders at the East Texas Food Bank encourage you to do whatever can to help.

The USDA just released the 20-20 food insecurity numbers, finding almost 3 million family house holds with children were unable to provide adequate, nutritious food for them.

