LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28.

Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line. She believes the damages were worth more than $100,000.

Goettle said she could have died if they had been working and had a fire inside the trailer because the gas line was broken off. But, no one was inside the business when the wreck happened.

There is also a hole in the bottom of the trailer where it was separated.

Despite the situation, the business owner said the community has come together to help them.

“I’m blessed,” Goettle said.

The mayor of Lakeport has also visited them to offer support, and other people have lent them a tractor and helped them clean.

Crawfish Cove has been open for 15 years, and they are not letting this incident stop them. The business is going to open its doors on Friday.