TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An increased need for foundation repairs is keeping East Texas repairmen busy, they say the heat is a leading factor. That’s because the drought is drying up the ground, and that is causing the ground to shrink and houses to shift.

“When it starts to dry out the soil shrinks, and the foundation starts to move. That’s when doors start sticking and you start noticing cracks and things like that,” said Daniel Roden, the owner of Lone Star Foundation Repairs.

He added that there are certain things to be on the lookout for that will let you know if your house is in trouble. Such as cracks in your walls, sticking doors, and soil separation from the foundation.

Roden said that if the foundation were to move, it causes the door frame to become uneven, and that is a good indication that your foundation has shifted. He added that houses built on a concrete slab are more vulnerable to needing these types of repairs.

In Longview, a foundation repairman there says he stays busy in the summer for this very reason. But since the drought, his calls have increased by 20-25%.

The owner of East Texas Foundation Repairs says that you can’t really prevent this from happening, but there are some measure you can take that will help.

“A good sprinkler system with a mulch bed around and regular watering will help in the time of a drought,” said Timothy Thomas, the owner of ETFR.

Roden added that these repairs can take days, and set you back thousands of dollars. Dollars which are very rarely covered by insurance. So make sure you are looking out for potential damage, so they can fix it before it’s too late.

“If you start to see the soil starting to pull away from the slab, or you start to see really dry areas around your house, that can sometimes mean there’s a problem starting to happen,” Roden says.