ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Houston County man wanted in East Texas for charges of promotion of child pornography was arrested in Oregon and returned to Anderson County on Sunday.

DPS Special Agents started investigating Jacob Boots Reed Luce, 29, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he may have been engaged in the promotion of child pornography.

Three warrants for Luce’s arrest were issued for the felony offenses, DPS said. Before the warrants could be served, officials said he allegedly went to John Day, Oregon, to avoid prosecution.

On Sept. 29, he was arrested by Oregon law enforcement. On Dec. 18, he was returned to Anderson County for prosecution with assistance from DPS Aircraft Operations Division.