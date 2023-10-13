TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Anderson, Henderson and Smith County Game Wardens responded to an anonymous call about alligator poaching along the Neches River and their investigations led to them discovering a suspect at the scene.

According to the Game Wardens’ investigation, they found an alligator shot with a compound bow behind the Lake Palestine spillway. The investigation also states that after the suspect allegedly injured the 4.5-foot alligator, he jumped into the river to retrieve the alligator. Two other accomplices assisted in dispatching the alligator with a knife before the trio began taking pictures and a video to post on social media.

Eventually, officials said, the two accomplices left the scene with the alligator while the suspected shooter remained behind and was discovered by the Henderson and Smith County Game Wardens.

The Game Wardens said that the shooter initially swam to the other side of the river in an attempt to flee, but ultimately returned to the wardens. After interviewing the suspect, the wardens pieced together a timeline of events and gathered enough evidence to file appropriate charges against the shooter.

However, their attempt to locate the alligator and the second and third suspects proved unsuccessful until the shooter provided video to the Anderson County Game Warden better identifying the individuals.

As a result of the wardens’ investigation, multiple cases were filed including hunting alligator during a closed season and hunting without a license. The cases are currently pending along with civil restitution.