LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas zoo is celebrating a sweet milestone for one of its giraffes.

Twiga is a female Masai giraffe that lives at the Ellen Trout Zoo. She turned 31-years-old this week and is the oldest Masai giraffe in human care.

Twiga means giraffe in Swahili. The Ellen Trout Zoo also encouraged people to visit the giraffe and her herd-mate Kellan.