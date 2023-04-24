TYLER, Texas (KETK) — April 25 is East Texas Giving Day put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation.

Last year — East Texas Giving Day raised $2.9 million dollars for nonprofit organizations in East Texas.

They are hoping to pass the $3 million mark this year with your help.

“We are so excited about the funds that will come in to make a difference about some amazing people that live here and call it home”, said Linda Taylor with Breckenridge Village.

It is a time to bring the community together to raise money and awareness about local non-profits like Breckenridge Village.

“A lot of times giving is very private, very quiet event, but on East Texas Giving Day the idea is for people to show their support for local charities and then tell their friends all about it,” said Kyle Penney, President and CEO of East Texas Communities Foundation.

The donations that Breckenridge Village have received over the years have helped fund projects and scholarships that ultimately got their organization recognized at the state capitol.

“The proclamation and recognition is because on April 4, Breckenridge Village celebrated our 25th anniversary, so we have been serving intellectual and developmental disabilities for 25 years now,” said Breckenridge Village Executive Director Chelsea Owens.

Participating in East Texas Breckenridge Village can be done with just a click of a button.

“Go to that site easttexasgivingday.org and select from those 350 organizations. The specific charities that they want to support and they can make a gift in one simple transaction,” said Penney.

From 6 a.m. to midnight, people have 18 hours exactly to donate to East Texas nonprofits in 20 different counties.

“Each year we are seeing 25-35% of donors indicate that they are new donors,” said Penney.

Breckenridge Village residents love to volunteer with other nonprofits, donating to them helps others.

“When they are able to give to those people who are really in need, it makes them smile,” said Taylor.