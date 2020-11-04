East Texas GOP members react to the 2020 presidential election

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The United States is on stand-by as the presidential election results are finalized. Leaders with the Smith County Republican Party tell KETK they’ve been “guardedly optimistic” and will remain that way.

President Trump has won Texas but with a slimmer margin than what the nation saw in 2016.

Smith County GOP Chairman David Stein said he is personally concerned about the mail-in ballots.

Stein believes the extension date isn’t about voter suppression, it’s about voter responsibility.

“If you give the opportunity for impropriety, even if it never happens, it gives the appearance of the possibility,” Stein said. “People are in such a suspicious mood now, it takes control of the conversation, and lately, it sometimes masks when there really are violations going on.”

President Trump won Texas with more than 52% of the votes in 2016. His democratic opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton received 43%.

During the 2020 election President Trump received 52% of the votes, but his democratic nominee received more than 46%.