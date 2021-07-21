East Texas graduate receives Ronald McDonald House scholarship

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Recent Lufkin graduate Catera Brown was one of 30 high school students chosen as a recipient of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas 2021 Scholarship. She is heading to Texas State University in the Fall to study exercise and sport sciences with hopes to be an athletic trainer one day.

Brown says the $2,000 scholarship will help her pay for necessities while in school like tuition, food, and books. She believes in the importance of higher education and is thankful this scholarship is helping her achieve her goals.

“I do believe that higher education is important. I feel that it’s necessary, not personally just for me, but for all the high school students out there. I do believe that I value my education more than anything else, and just having the resources and the funds to be able to achieve higher education is only going to push me forward, and it’s only going to help me out in the long run.” Catera Brown, Ronald McDonald Scholarship Recipient

The former panther applied during the last few months of her senior year, writing an extensive essay about her accomplishments in school such as her success on the varsity volleyball team and her induction into the national honors society. She also wrote about her upbringing in East Texas, the love and support she received from her family and community, and the journey she walked to be molded into the student and person she is today.

After a few weeks of waiting, Brown checked her email in May and was surprised to see “CONGRATULATIONS” in her inbox from the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Since 1988, RMHC of Greater North Texas has awarded more than $2.5M in college scholarships to local high school seniors in North Texas.