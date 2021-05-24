East Texas group helps parents hit with higher diaper prices

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The price of diapers is expected to rise in the coming months, and one East Texas organization is stepping in to help families.

Kimberly-Clark plans to increase its prices in the mid-to-high single digits by next month, the Wall Street Journal reported. Huggies and Pull-Ups will increase their prices in June, whereas Pampers, Luvs and All Good Diapers will increase their costs in September.

All of this news comes as goods of all sorts are raising in price, with shipping and transportation delays leading to supply chain disruptions.

Some parents with young children say they already pay more than $100 a month on diapers. They are worried they will soon be paying even more.

The National Diaper Bank Network has reported that one in three American families struggle with being able to buy diapers for their infants, and during 2020 the organization reportedly gave away about 67% more diapers than the year previously.

The Latch & Love Lactation Support and Resource Center in Henderson is already seeing an increase from those asking for help to pay for diapers.

“For families who already struggle, you know buying especially formula, that’s already expensive, and with me now I have to do it double so it’s going to be a lot,” Emily Bennett, an expecting mother, said. “But this is great just to fall back on if you ever need any clothes or diapers obviously.”

Latch & Love’s resources include clothes, bottles, wipes and baby formula.

“This is something parents across everywhere are going to be experiencing,” Danielle Villanuvea, the founder of Latch & Love said. “Diapers are so expensive. Don’t feel any judgement, this is a place where this can be your safe zone. We don’t have judgement here, you come in, we get you the help and you’re ready to go.”

Diapers are not covered by federal food assistance programs which is why places like Latch & Love are doing what they can to help East Texas parents.

Latch and Love is hosting a fundraiser Red Carpet event June 5th, 6-9 p.m. to help fund resources for parents in need at 508 S. Van Buren St. Henderson, TX. You can purchase tickets at the door or at Latch and Love, located at 215 S Main Street. The event will include a DJ, refreshments, Kona Ice, games, raffles, and more.