East Texas gymnasts train hours each day chasing Olympic dreams

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Many local gymnasts aspire to one day compete in the Olympics.

A lot of them are big fans of Team USA, which scored the silver medal on Tuesday. Now, the professional athletes are preparing to compete in the all around competition on Thursday.

For now, trainees at Texas East Gymnastics are working hard to make their dreams a reality.

“Other than hours of training, I think they work their butt off each day to correct each skill,” said Emma Valle, a gymnast who has been training for five years.

But, they enjoy the process.

“It’s hard work, like conditioning is hard work, and I like hard work,” said Maggie Trimble, a gymnast with eight years of experience.

Some local athletes have been practicing for over half of their lives.

Trimble is 10 years old and she began learning the sport when she was two. She hopes to one day be like Team USA’s Jordan Chiles.

“She’s really good at beam,” added Trimble.

Heaven Cravens has been training for seven years, and she idolizes 2016 Olympian Laurie Hernandez for her memorable floor exercise.

“Just the way she showed her emotion in her floor routine was like awesome. Then it was just like, she had so much power,” she said.

17-year-old Hannah Hagle was on track to compete at the summer games.

“I remember in 2012 we were in the old gym, and we were watching as a big team. I just remember thinking oh my goodness, like two more Olympics that’s gonna be me up there, and the same thing in 2016. We were all over there in the pit watching on the TV, and I just got chills from remembering oh my gosh that could be me in like four years you know,” she mentioned.

Now, she has changed her plans and is training for collegiate gymnastics. She is going to Auburn after receiving a full scholarship.

Meanwhile, other young East Texas girls continue to train in hopes of one day making it to the Olympics like their idols on Team USA.