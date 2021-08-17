East Texas health officials recommend those with weaker immune systems get booster shot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The CDC has recommended that those who are immunocompromised to get a booster shot.

U.S. health officials could announce as early as this week that everyone can get a booster shot.

Some vaccinated East Texans have said they would consider getting a booster.

One East Texan, Ken Harding, received his vaccines almost eight months ago.

“For the booster, I’d be prepared to take it whenever it’s available,” Harding said. “Having an immune deficiency with my system being a diabetic, I thought it best to get the vaccine.”

Health officials are expected to say the booster shot should be given eight months after receiving the second vaccine.

“There’s been discussion about booster shots for a while now and at what point we may want a booster to get that extra immunity a booster can provide,” George Roberts, the CEO of NETHealth, said.

Right now, federal health officials have already approved administering COVID booster shots to those with weakened immune systems.

“Two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, while you still may contract COVID-19, your course will not nearly be as severe as someone who’s unvaccinated,” Roberts said.

Booster shots can start as early as mid-to-late September once the FDA formally approves the vaccine.

Medical experts have said that the COVID-19 vaccine is still protective against serious illness and death, but not against mild cases of COVID-19.