East Texas healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to East Texas healthcare frontline workers Tuesday morning. However, it will be a while before everyone who needs the shots can get one.

Dozens of medical workers gathered in a special room at the UT Health North Campus for their second shot in the arm. This comes three weeks after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For a second time, employees rolled up their sleeves for round two of making history.

The vaccine is a two-step process. The first shot is proven 50% effective, while shot number two is more than 90% effective. Combined, it is the best defense against the virus right now.

21 days ago, Johnnita Young participated in the first phase of the shot as the second in line to get the Pfizer vaccine, telling KETK, “…the flue shot felt worse.”

“I’m glad I got my second shot, I didn’t have any allergic reaction or so after the first shot, so I’m sure I won’t have anything like that after I get the second. Johnnita Young, Pharmacy Tech

Johnnita’s a long time health care worker and current Pharmacy Tech for UT Health and has seen the effects of COVID-19 at work. “I hope everyone else follows me and gets the vaccine also. If you love your family, you’ll get the vaccine,” said Young.

Right now, Young lives with her 81-year-old mother and longs to visit her two grandchildren more often; one of the main reasons she got vaccinated in the first place.

“We’re no longer doing the family, family, and it’s been so hard, like during Christmas time I wasn’t allowed to be with my big family.” Johnnita Young, Pharmacy Tech

Although, the vaccine is the best defense against the virus right now. Medical professionals, who also received the vaccine Tuesday, stressed even once you get both shots, it’s important to follow CDC guidelines until further notice.