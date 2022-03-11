GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans, Josh and Holly Smallwood, created a market out of their house.

Their mansion is on 80 acres of land.

“Just working here the few months I’ve been here doesn’t feel like work. Plus, you get to do what you love to do,” says Jo Swanson, an event planner.

The market opened in October 2021 featuring food, fun and music.

“Every weekend they try to make it look completely different, and they have new products. There’s always something new to come and see,” says Jordan Misenheimer, administrative coordinator

The business hopes to bring in more local families creating an atmosphere everyone can enjoy.

“It’s very family oriented because my mom works here (and) my grandmother and my aunt. I think it’s good to have family and friends who work here,” says Misenheimer.

Employees encourage people to come on in and hang out with them.

“When you drive up to this house, who wouldn’t want to work here you know what I mean. It’s been a blessing,” says Swanson.

This would be a great spot for people who want have fun during spring break but not break the bank.

The market happens every other weekend.

It’s located on 12229 FM 1650.

Their store hours are the following:

Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.