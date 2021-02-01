East Texas high school senior wins 2 Grand Champion awards

KENNARD, Texas (KETK) – Kennard High School senior Mikey Curry recently won big for showing his Brahman heifer.

Curry picked up two Grand Champion awards for showing his heifer in Oklahoma City and in Fort Worth, but one of those shows almost didn’t happen.

The show in Fort Worth, called the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, was canceled last October due to COVID-19.

Photo courtesy of The Messenger

“These other folks came along and managed to get enough sponsors to put a show on,” Curry said. “It was similar to the Fort Worth Stock Show but they just made it all heifers.”

Since the show was all heifers, they decided to rename it Cowgirls in Cowtown. That’s where Curry earned one Grand Champion award.

The other was earned in Oklahoma City at the Cattleman’s Congress. This show was formed in the fall of 2020 to “present an opportunity for cattlemen and women across North America to exhibit their cattle,” according to their website.

Curry was able to snag Grand Champion awards at both shows, but his involvement with Brahman cattle started when he was young.

“My father and grandfather raised cattle all their lives,” Curry said. “When we were young, my dad brought it to our attention, and so we got involved with it a young age and I just fell in love with Brahman cattle.”

When it comes to working with cattle, Curry is experienced. Last summer, he had the opportunity to work for Jim Williams, the rancher who owns the V8 Ranch near Wharton.

“They run about 500 head of Brahman cattle. It’s one of the biggest Brahman ranches in the United States. It was a unique opportunity,” he said.

He isn’t stopping there. He plans to participate in several different shows in the future.

“I plan on showing in San Antonio and Houston,” Curry said. “I’ll also come back home for the (Houston) County show. I have a bunch of other shows like the Brahman International Show in March. That will be a big show.”

Photo courtesy of The Messenger

Curry said he intends to stay active in the cattle industry even when he goes to college.

After high school, he plans on going to A&M to major in animal science with a minor in agri-business. Then he will stay in the cattle industry, raising Brahman cattle while working for V8.

Curry said that he would like to thank his FFA advisor Brandon Whitten, Extension Agent Jo Smith, his family and mentors like Jim Williams, along with the V8 team.