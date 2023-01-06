LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas high school student was offered a full scholarship to Rice University this year.

Asyiah Bray is a senior Pine Tree High School, and she received this opportunity through the Quest Bridge program. This is a nonprofit group that connects bright students from low-income backgrounds with some of the best universities.

Bray said she found out about her acceptance during class.

“I kept getting notifications on my phone, and people were like ‘check your phone,’ but I couldn’t celebrate the way I wanted to because you’re not supposed to be on your phone. But, I checked, so I was like, ‘oh I got into Rice, so cool’ in the back of my UIL class,” she said.

Students are also able to join the Quest Bridge Scholars Network which allows them to connect with others at their university and around the country. There is also the Quest Bridge Alumni Association that helps ensure students success after they graduate.