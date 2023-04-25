MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County student will have their artwork hung in the United States Capitol for a year after winning a competition.

The 2023 Congressional Art Competition was created in 1982 to “encourage and showcase artistic talent from across the nation in each congressional district.” This year’s winner from Rep. Nathaniel Moran’s district is Phuong N. Nguyen, who won with a pencil piece that depicts the artist’s mother, “Mom in the Midst of Happiness.”

Photo courtesy of Congressman Nathaniel Moran

22 high school students from 12 schools across the First Congressional District of Texas participated this year. The full list of winners is as follows:

First Place: “Mom in the Midst of Happiness” – Phuong N. Nguyen, Chapel Hill High School (Smith County)

“Mom in the Midst of Happiness” – Phuong N. Nguyen, Chapel Hill High School (Smith County) Second Place: “Intrusion” – Reese Rutland, Sabine High School (Gladewater)

“Intrusion” – Reese Rutland, Sabine High School (Gladewater) Third Place: “Lady Justice Unveiled” – Timothy Wyatt Barget, De Kalb High School (De Kalb)

“Lady Justice Unveiled” – Timothy Wyatt Barget, De Kalb High School (De Kalb) Honorable Mention: “Revelation 21:4” – Colton Richards, The Brook Hill School (Bullard)

“Revelation 21:4” – Colton Richards, The Brook Hill School (Bullard) Honorable Mention: “Picking Up the Pieces” – Thirsdei Legg, Arp High School (Arp)

“Picking Up the Pieces” – Thirsdei Legg, Arp High School (Arp) Honorable Mention: “The Room” – Carlos Segovia, Marshall High School (Marshall)

For the last two weeks, each piece of artwork was on display at the Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall. Nguyen’s piece will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, where members of Congress, staffers and visitors from around the world will see the winning artwork.