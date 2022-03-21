DALLAS (KETK) – East Texas students can now apply for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) Scholarship Program. The initiative gives more than $60,000 to 30 high school seniors every year.

The scholarship is made possible with the help of North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and funds given by the community. The program gives the awards to students who have excelled in their academics and given back to their community.

Students from the following East Texas counties can apply: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

Applications are open online at rmhcntx.org/scholarships and must be submitted by April 1.

To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must:

Be a high school senior

Be younger than 21-years-old

Be eligible to attend a two-or four-year college or university with a full course of study

Be a legal U.S. resident

Live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline.

“Our hope with this scholarship is to help students focus on their academics and college experience without having to worry about finances,” said Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “As local business owners, we understand the importance of higher education and we are proud to help students achieve their dreams.”

The scholarship program was created in 1988, and they have given more than $2.5 million to approximately 1,536 North Texas high school seniors over the past years.

“I can tell you from past experiences. We’ve had winners in our communities, and I have become lifelong friends with these kids. I call them kids, but they’re young adults. They have gone on to graduate (and) become successful in their careers,” said Jeaneane Lilly, a board member of RMHC of Greater North Texas.