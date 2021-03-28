East Texas hit by EF-1, EF-2 tornadoes; ‘considerable damage’ in some areas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There is “considerable” tornado damage in Cherokee County, and “moderate” damage in Rusk County, according to preliminary reports.

There is EF-2 damage in Cherokee County and EF-1 in Rusk County. EF, which stands for Enhanced Fujita Scale, is used to give tornadoes ratings based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

Just spoke with a source that confirmed EF-2 tornado damage in Cherokee County. — Carson Vickroy (@KETKcvickroy) March 28, 2021

EF-1 is classified as “moderate damage,” including roof damage, broken windows, exterior doors damages or lost or mobile homes overturned or badly damaged.

EF-2 is classified as “considerable damage”, including roofs torn off homes, homes shifted off their foundation, mobile homes completely destroyed, large trees snapped or uprooted and cars can even be tossed.

National Weather Service teams are out in affected areas to determine the tornado strength.

Major damage was reported in some areas, as well as injuries. One fatality out of Panola County was reported after a tree fell on a woman’s home.

Debris cleanup underway and the Red Cross will be on site at heavily impacted areas.