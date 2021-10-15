East Texas hospital receives unique Daisy Team Award for COVID-19 response

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville received a Daisy Team Award for their brave response during the pandemic.

“In recognition of their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to nominate our entire CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville team for a DAISY Award. We are truly blessed to have such a committed team of healthcare heroes,” wrote the hospital.

According to CHRISTUS officials, the Daisy Award is usually only given to certain individuals, so it is significant that a full team is receiving the honor.

The award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. They did this because they appreciated how they were treated in the hospital.

The award and the Daisy Foundation were created days after Barnes passed away. The daisy is a symbol for illnesses that affect the immune system.

This award is also the highest honor a nurse can receive for demonstrating compassion to their patients, said Barry Lofquist, an administrator at the CHRISTUS hospital.

The award is presented to nurses in more than 4,900 health facilities and schools of nursing in 50 states and 31 other countries and territories. A family member of a patient usually nominates a healthcare worker.

“This is just a huge boost for our people,” said Lofquist. “Just to know that other people have a small understanding of the incredible work and sacrifice that these people make day in and day out to take care of patients, not only with COVID but with every other thing that comes through our door means an incredible amount to our team.