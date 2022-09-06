MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp.

When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves and second floor windows of the house. Firefighters worked to contain the fire so it would not catch other houses or structures on fire.

No one was at the house during the fire and officials said no injuries were reported.

The City of Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department, Purley Fire Department, Tri-Lakes and Winnsboro’s Fire Departments, Hopkins County EMS, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and FCWD Lake Patrol responded to the fire.