TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday marked the third day of the attacks in the Middle East between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel.

Hundreds of people are dead, thousands injured and dozens are being held hostage.

“We think this is the largest number of people killed since the holocaust of Jews in one single weekend,” said Congregation Beth El Rabbi, Neal Katz.

The devastation and destruction began on Saturday, and many people are comparing the bloody battle in Israel to World War II or calling it Israel’s 9/11.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Katz. “Israel has to respond. This is an egregious violation.”

Katz said their community needs to continue to stay strong.

Even though the war is all the way in the Middle East, it hits close to home, especially for people like Katz, with loved ones caught in the crossfire.

Two members of the congregation in Tyler, along with his teenage daughter, are currently trying to make their way home from Israel.

“It’s a very difficult time,” said Katz. “They have had to go to the bomb shelter a couple of times there.”

All he can do is pray for their safe return.

“The responses that Israel has to have to it has to dismantle “Hamas” ability to do it again,” Katz said.

He added the Jewish community is united and in support of Israel.

Katz said he has been in constant communication with his daughter and that she will be leaving her high school studies in Tel Aviv to return to East Texas in the coming week.