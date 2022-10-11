KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced one of their beloved East Texas K9 officers Jinto died on Monday.

Jinto had been retired for some years, but he was one of the most active K9s while he was still in service. Police said Jinto passed away due to an age-related illness. He was born in 2009 and joined the department in 2010.

He “was an excellent K9 winning many state and national competitions as well as placing many suspects in jail,” said officers.

Jinto first worked with BJ Burns and then with Josh Sims. He moved in with Sims after he retired.

He was surrounded by his family when he passed. The police department said they are praying for the family.