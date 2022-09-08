TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access.

“While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most productive waters so that your time is spent with rod bent. These rankings provide a bucket list of destinations for anglers,” Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall said.

Lake Fork is a favorite spot for fishers from all across Texas and the numbers show why. It is reported that 33 of the 50 largest bass ever caught in Texas were caught in Lake Ford.

A full list that includes several other Texas fisheries can be found on Bassmaster’s website.