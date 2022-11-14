TEXARAKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a woman who is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department said Jennifer Sines is accused of stealing $4,000 from the cards.

A local company saw they had strange charges on their credit cards in October, and they later noticed the cards were missing.

“No one could quite figure out how the credit cards had gotten into the suspect’s possession, but it was pretty obvious that she was using them like crazy now,” said police.

Law enforcement said they received more information on the suspect after a retail employee took pictures of Sines when she attempted to use the stolen cards. Officers later discovered the suspect’s car was close to a hotel and they linked it back to Sines.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts they should call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.