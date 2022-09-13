TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a man accused of an aggravated robbery at an Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday.

An employee in Texarkana said he saw the man drop a box of ammo into his shopping cart, and then he moved the cart to another isle. The man later came out of the isle without the cart, and an employee said he did not see the ammo. The employee believed the man was trying to steal the item and tried to speak to him, said law enforcement.

The man then took out a pistol from the back of his pants, directed it at the employee and told him to get out of his way, according to authorities. The employee moved back and let the man exit the business. The man later got into a grey four door car and headed west on Walton Drive.

Police said he was wearing a mask, but he had some tattoos that could identify him. He has the Browning Firearms logo tattoo of a buck’s head on the inside of his right forearm. He also has a different tattoo on his left arm.

Officers said they want to arrest the man “before he hurts someone.” If anyone can identify him, they should call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.