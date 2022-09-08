BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft.

The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures below, after a theft happened north of Murchison. Authorities are asking the public to help them identify her.

Deputies are also looking for a man, and the pair are possibly walking around. If you have any information in reference to this incident please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.