MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service is set for May 15 at noon at Memorial City Hall to honor 36 Texas officers who died in the line of duty during 2022.

The service, hosted by the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies, also takes place during National Police Week, which was established by joint resolution of Congress in 1962 to give special recognition to fallen officers.

“This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served,” Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said. “It’s a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given.”

The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and dedicated during the annual candlelight vigil held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.