East Texas law firm donates piano to local hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Martin Walker Law Firm in Tyler has donated an electric piano to the newly renovated chapel at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital.

The piano, which is a Yamaha CLP-675R Rosewood Clavinova Digital Piano, is set to be used by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, providing music for the masses at the chapel.

“We are excited to be able to provide this as a gift that will be something the sisters will benefit from, as will anyone using the chapel. We have longstanding ties – given the medical people in our families – to the hospital and to the sisters, so this was just a natural thing for us to do.” Reid Martin, Co-Founder of Martin Walker Law Firm

This Yamaha piano has been described as “a stunning instrument that will impress the most discerning and demanding pianists,” and one that provides “an immersive concert grand experience.”

“The chapel is such an important place. If you come to the hospital and you want to pray for someone here, this is where you come. To play a small part in that and to help provide the music, which is so important when people pray, is something very special to us.” Jack Walker, Co-Founder of Martin Walker Law Firm

This is not the first time Martin Walker has donated special equipment to the sisters. Last time, they donated a NordicTrack Grand Tour iFit Exercise Bike to the sisters, which is incredibly useful to them as they live in a convent on the hospital grounds and minister to the spiritual needs of the patients there.

