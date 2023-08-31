TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In Tyler, Lawn and Solar Care Experts CEO Cole Wynne said the lack of rain and heat this summer is killing the grass in customers’ yards.

“We’re seeing nothing but dead grass a lot, a lot of weeds, mostly cracked grass, but a lot of spottiness in yards,” said Cole Wynne, CEO, Lawn and Solar Care Experts.

It’s even affecting his new business.

“Work has started getting like a plane going downwards, we’ve had people ask us to stop that are even on biweekly mowing,” said Wynne.

Wynne said a good amount of his customers’ yards are nothing but dust now.

“At this point, I probably have at least 15, 20 clients that don’t even have a yard,” said Wynne.

Some people are lucky enough to still have green yards, but it’s all thanks to irrigation systems.

“Water as much as you can, get out there with a water hose. If you want to have a yard… and you don’t have an irrigation system, the best thing you can do is get out there and water it,” said Wynne.

If you don’t have an irrigation system Wynne said do not mow.

“Let your grass, get as high as you can maybe two, three, maybe even four weeks without cutting it before you do anything,” said Wynne.

Right now, it will take about a month’s worth of rain to return those lush green yards, but Wynne’s not sure East Texas will get that much rainfall before the grass goes dormant for the fall.