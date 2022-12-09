LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon.

The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street.

According to the homeowner, the intruder seemed to be intoxicated and the homeowner was scared for his life.

The suspect was shot several times in his legs and taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.

The homeowner was not hurt, and police are still investigating this incident.