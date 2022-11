ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning.

According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy.

The pickup then struck a 2013 Nissan Altima head-on, said DPS. The Altima was driven by Travonta Williams, 24, of Garland.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Rowlett Fire Department.